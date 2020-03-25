Academies of Loudoun Staffer Tests Positive of COVID-19

Although health officials haven’t released many details about the 18 Loudoun patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, the school district has worked to alert parents and students informed about staff members who have been infected.

The latest announcement came Tuesday. A member of the Academies of Loudoun staff who lives in another county has tested positive for the coronavirus. The staff member is doing well and recovering at home, according to the statement issued by Superintendent Eric Williams.

Schools were closed at the suspected time of the infection and no students were recently working with the staff member. Health department officials are calling individuals identified as having had close contact with that staff member. Recommended social distancing measures were being followed when the staff member was last in the building and there is no concern for student exposure, the statement said.

The school district previously announced that three members of the Waxpool Elementary School staff, including Principal Michael Pellegrino, had tested positive for the virus. Also, a staff member at Moorefield Elementary School and one who worked at both Liberty and Pinebrook elementary schools have been identified as testing positive for COVID-19.

The Loudoun County Health Department has advised that while individuals who have had close contact with someone known to have tested positive for COVID-19 may take up to 14 days to become ill, they will generally become symptomatic around 6 days after the contact. The LCHD also recommends that anyone who is ill should self-isolate and contact their physician for further guidance. The LCHD can be reached at 703-737-8300 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday for questions.