Second Loudoun Academies Staffer Tests Positive for COVID-19

Loudoun County Public Schools tonight issued an alert to parents and students that a second staff member at the Academies of Loudoun has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the statement, the employee is recovering at home. The Loudoun County Health Department is conducting an investigation and is in the process of calling people identified as having had close contact with the individual.

This is the seventh Loudoun school staff member reported to test positive for the infection.

As of Wednesday, the state health department was reporting 20 confirmed coronavirus cases in Loudoun.