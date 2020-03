According to the latest update of COVID-19 cases reported by the Virginia Department of Health, number of statewide COVID-19 cases grew to 391 on Wednesday, up from 290 on Tuesday.

The 101 new positive tests included two patients in Loudoun County, where the total of known cases has reached 20.

Statewide, 900 new test results were reported today, bringing the total to 5,370.

Fifty-nine patients have been hospitalized and nine have died.