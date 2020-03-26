Chabad of Loudoun Launches Community Support Program

Chabad of Loudoun County has mounted a proactive effort to support the community. Volunteers are available to deliver essential food and supplies to anyone who does not feel safe or cannot leave their home.

The congregation is building a list of senior citizens or immunocompromised residents who may need assistance as well as a list of residents seeking to volunteer their services.

Details can be viewed at jewishloudoun.com/covid-19

Rabbi Chaim even encourages individuals who need a listening ear to call him a 248-298-9279.