Purcellville Suspends Meals Tax Until June

It just got a little more cost-efficient to buy breakfast, lunch and dinner in Purcellville.

The Town Council this week directed the town staff to suspend collection of the 5-percent meals tax for April and May. The goal behind the action is to encourage residents to continue buying food from town restaurants amid the COVID-19 pandemic that is keeping most people indoors.

Learn which town restaurants are open for carryout and/or delivery service at purcellvillecares.com/restaurants.

Currently, in Fiscal Year 2020, the town’s budget expects to generate $180,448.50 in revenue from the meals tax each month—meaning the town will lose out on $360,897 between now and June.

At Tuesday’s Town Council meeting, Town Manager David Mekarski said the town staff expects to potentially lose $250,000 to $800,000 in meals tax revenue from now to the end of the fiscal year on June 30. He said staff is projecting a potential 50- to 75-percent loss in the revenue in Fiscal Year 2021, equating to a maximum loss of $2 million.