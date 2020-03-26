Sterling DWI Suspect Charged with Attempted Bribery

An Ashburn woman who was reported to the Sheriff’s Office as an intoxicated driving suspect got in even deeper trouble when she was stopped by a deputy Wednesday afternoon.

The Sheriff’s Office was called to the Heronview Apartments complex just after 1 p.m. March 25 to investigate a report of an intoxicated person who had left the area in a vehicle. The responding deputy later observed the driver return to the area.

According to the report, the driver, Laura A. Rose, 53, of Ashburn, did exhibit signs of intoxication. She wasn’t only charged with driving while intoxicated, but also attempted bribery of a public official and obstruction of justice.

Rose was released from the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on her own recognizance. An April 16 arraignment is scheduled in Loudoun County District Court.