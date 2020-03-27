AlphaGraphics Offers ‘We’re Open’ Restaurant Signs

AlphaGraphics Loudoun has joined with other AlphaGraphics franchises in the metropolitan DC area to help area restaurants by providing roadside signs free of charge to help notify patrons and other passersby that they are open for business and providing curbside pick-up or carry-out service.

“In this time of crisis, we are grateful to find small ways to help our neighboring businesses who are finding creative ways to keep their doors open and their staffs employed,” said owner Cyndi Owner. “Many restaurant owners have supported our business since we opened our doors in 2011, so we are looking for ways to return the favor during this devastating coronavirus outbreak.”

Six other AlphaGraphics franchises are participating in the program: four in Virginia—Alexandria, Chantilly, Springfield, and Tyson’s Corner—as well as the franchises in DC and Gaithersburg, MD.

For more information, go to here.