Donations Open for Protective Equipment Supplies

Loudoun County government has set up a centralized repository to collect and distribute personal protective equipment amid shortages brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The protective equipment will be distributed to Loudoun-based health care providers and facilities. It may include surgical masks, N95 respirators, disposable gowns, face shields, coveralls, gloves, and hand sanitizer

The county is accepting donated supplies, which may be opened but must be unused. People and organizations with personal protective equipment to donate should submit an online form with details about the available equipment at loudoun.gov/ppe. They will be contacted by a county representative to coordinate the donation.

The county is not able to accept homemade equipment, such as homemade masks.

Requests for Equipment

The county is also taking requests from Loudoun-based health care providers and facilities in need of personal protective equipment. Requests can be made through a form online also at loudoun.gov/ppe.

Donations may go to critical county and town government health care providers and emergency responders; federally-qualified health centers and free clinics that accept referrals of ill patients that need evaluation and coronavirus specimen collection; assisted living and other senior facilities for whom PPE is recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; mass screening clinics; outpatient providers who currently provide specimen collection and testing; and home health providers who are recommended to use PPE.

The shortage of protective equipment has been one of the chief concerns cited by public health officials in the COVID-19 pandemic. It has led some physicians to improvise, including reusing N95 masks underneath cloth masks, said Loudoun County Health Commission Chairman Dr. John Farrell.

Virginia requested and received a portion of a federal strategic stockpile of protective equipment, although less than it requested.

“In Loudoun County, we received our portion of that, which is not a very significant amount, but we’re already distributing that,” said Loudoun County Health Department Director Dr. David Goodfriend.

Doctors have also begun adapting to other ways to keep their patients safe while providing them care, such as using telemedicine where possible.