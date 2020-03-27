Hazel Joins Claude Moore Charitable Foundation

Dr. Bill Hazel is joining the Claude Moore Charitable Foundation as its senior deputy executive director.

Hazel served eight years at Virginia’s secretary of Health and Human Resources, under Governors Bob McDonnell and Terry McAuliffe, overseeing 11 state agencies including Medicaid, Health, Behavioral Health, Social Services, and Aging and Rehabilitation. The Fauquier County native graduated from Princeton University with a degree in civil engineering and Duke University with a degree in medicine, finishing his orthopedic residency at the Mayo Clinic. He was an orthopedic surgeon with an office practice in Northern Virginia, was assistant surgeon for the Washington Redskins, and the team physician for the D.C. United professional soccer club.

He’ll begin the position April 1.

“Bill has served as a tireless leader and advocate for the health and wellbeing of vulnerable communities in the commonwealth,” said Executive Director J. Hamilton Lambert in announcing the appointment. “His contributions have already been recognized in numerous awards and recognitions, including being deemed a ‘Legend of Northern Virginia’ by the Northern Virginia Family Services and receiving the Salute to Service to the Profession from the Medical Society of Virginia Foundation. Bringing an asset such as Bill Hazel into our organization will add immeasurable strength to our management team and our ability to move forward. His track record in a host of areas including, but not limited to, management of complex organizations, the ability to solve problems, and his ability to effectively communicate and work with the private and public sectors, are just a few of his talents. We heartily welcome him aboard.”

The Foundation was established in 1987 by Dr. Claude Moore, who left most of his fortune in trust for the purpose of enhancing educational opportunities throughout Virginia. The nonprofit devotes resources to programs that improve literacy, especially for youth; and, support K-12 healthcare education programs as well as nursing and medical education programs in higher education.