How You Can Help

People are self-isolating and working from home. Schools are closed while administrators and teachers figure out how to teach remotely. Businesses are changing how they do business or closing entirely, putting some workers on reduced hours or completely out of jobs while others brace for the economic ripple effects of an entire service and hospitality industry brought to a crawl. And nobody knows just how long it will be like this.

So many people in Loudoun are asking: How can I help?

Help a Local Business

“The biggest thing that I would say is that people need to keep the local businesses in mind,” said Mason Enterprise Center Small Business Development Center Manager Eric Byrd. “A lot of the stuff we’ve seen about ‘don’t stop buying’—that’s the big thing.”

Many businesses have shifted their services to make them available while practicing social distancing and taking additional safety precautions during the coronavirus pandemic. Byrd said sometimes the best way to support those businesses is to ask them how to do business with them under the new rules.

“DM them, and ask them how to do business with them, that’s probably the smartest thing to do,” Byrd said. “For restaurants and retail businesses, I think there’s a lot of information about that.”

In one example, some businesses are moving their waiting room to the parking lot, asking patrons to wait in their cars and texting them when it’s their turn. Supporting local businesses can also mean ordering takeout, buying gift cards, or even scheduling an appointment for months in the future so those business owners know they have cash coming.

In other cases, he said, the best thing to do is be patient while businesses adapt.

“We also want people to keep in mind membership organizations, gyms, coaches, therapists—anybody like that, the tutoring programs,” Byrd said. “If people would not cancel memberships immediately if they can help it, that would be hugely helpful for those membership organizations. Most of them are scrambling to figure out some way to deliver services virtually.”

You can find out how those businesses are adapting and what deals they’re offering online—check at LeesburgToGo.com, loudounchamber.org/supporting-our-local-restaurants, or biz.loudoun.gov/support-our-businesses.

Help A Friend

Helping out individuals is a little different. It might be a simple and direct as putting a little extra in the tip jar.

“If it’s a tippable thing, tip big,” Byrd said.

And if you know someone out of a job, you can help them out. Licensed professional counselor and Loudoun Now columnist Neil McNerney said avoid clichés like saying “hang in there, it’ll get better,” and avoid giving advice—”These people have probably seen that Amazon is hiring probably a thousand times already, and they’ve probably already sent applications to every place that they can think of.”

“I think the biggest thing we can do is to let them know that we’re with them, we’re hurting with them, we’re feeling their pain, we’re there for them in any way, and offering some specifics,” McNerney said.

That, he said, means not saying “let me know what you need”—“the response from the person in crisis is kind of, well, thanks, for the sentiment, but I don’t even know what to do.”

Instead, he said, ask for forgiveness rather than permission to helping people out. Tell a friend you’ve already ordered and paid for a meal from Tuscarora Mill, if they want to pick it up, he suggested, or that you’ve made an extra lasagna and if they’re comfortable with you dropping it off, it’ll be on the doorstep.

“Try to be more specific about not just, tell me what you need, but this is what I can do,” McNerney said. “… They’re not going to turn it down, but if asked ‘just tell me what I can do,’ they’re not going to say ,‘can you bring me some groceries, can you buy me a meal.’ That’s just too hard.”

Help Local People

For helping out the people affected by business closures more generally, while there have been well-meaning fundraisers and GoFundMe pages launched, it’s best to leave the fundraising to the professionals—they know how to donate money, and they know where to send it.

“Donating is tricky for a for-profit business, but I guess you theoretically could overpay if you’d like to,” Byrd said.

Instead, the Visit Loudoun Foundation and Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties have an answer.

The Visit Loudoun Foundation has launched the Loudoun Tourism & Hospitality Relief Fund with $10,000 in seed money, and is asking people and businesses to donate in support of Loudoun’s tourism industry professionals impacted by shutdowns and furloughs as a result of COVID-19.

Online donations can be made to https://communityfoundationlf.org/product/tandhfund.

Update: Loudoun County government has launched a landing page with resources to help out during the crisis, at https://www.loudoun.gov/5322/COVID-19-Loudoun-Countys-Response.