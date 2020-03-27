Information, Testing Still Challenges in Loudoun’s COVID-19 Fight

Difficulty getting information on just how widespread and where the COVID-19 virus is remains a big hurdle for healthcare providers, county supervisors heard at an emergency meeting Wednesday, March 25.

Testing for the coronavirus is still restricted to people with symptoms and in high-risk categories, said Loudoun Health Department Director Dr. David Goodfriend, who said there has “consistently been a gap between the number of people who we think should be tested, and the number of people who are able to be tested.”

“The availability of testing is slowly going up, we’re starting to see drive-through clinics open up in the county this week and that’s a positive sign, but still it’s for people who are high risk,” Goodfriend said. “So we really won’t get a good sense of how much coronavirus is around until those people who are just feeling like they have a cold or maybe a fever, but are not in a high-risk category, are able to be tested as well.”

And while the virus is less dangerous to younger people, wide-spread testing remains important for them, too.

“In an ideal situation, we would be able to test those kids, because they’re going home to grandma and grandpa,” Goodfriend said.

All that means public health officials are still trying to get a handle on how wide-spread and dangerous the virus actually is. And with a current weeklong turnaround on test kits, even the information they do have is a week old by the time they get it.

The U.S. has struggled to catch up to the need for COVID-19 test kits, being left flat-footed after little had been done to prepare when the virus came to the U.S. And Loudoun, despite its wealth and world-class hospital systems, has been no exception. Wednesday night, Loudoun health officials reported the first death in Loudoun from COVID-19, a teacher in her 70s.

Hospital executives from Inova Loudoun and StoneSprings told supervisors they are updating their surge planning, in case an overwhelming number of people suddenly need hospitalization.

For now, though, social distancing is helping—hospitalizations for illness overall have been down, as social distancing slows or prevents the spread of all kinds of communicable diseases. Inova Loudoun Hospital, in addition, expects to open its new patient tower April 25, further expanding its capacity. Additionally, in the emergency, the hospitals are allowed more beds than they are normally licensed for.

“Our census actually has been lower than it has been historically, which has been wonderful,” said Inova Loudoun Hospital President Deborah Addo.

And keeping that up—“flattening the curve”—will be “critical” in Loudoun, Goodfriend said.

“Social distancing is impossible in Manhattan. Social distancing is very possible in Loudoun County,” Goodfriend said. “…We really have an opportunity to make the most out of social distancing.”

