Loudoun Hunger Relief’s COVID-19 Response Bolstered by Sallie Mae Grant

Sallie Mae is providing $1 million in emergency aid grants to food banks in states where it operates, including a $200,000 contribution to Loudoun Hunger Relief.

This contributions, through the Sallie Mae Fund, also were made to food banks in Delaware, Indiana, Massachusetts, and Utah.

“On behalf of those we serve, we are amazed by and grateful for this generous grant,” said LHR Executive Director Jennifer Montgomery. “It will enable us to move the needle in our COVID-19 emergency response as the need for food in our community increases. We thank Sallie Mae for this investment in the community where they live and work.”

“Our food banks are a lifeline to our communities’ most vulnerable residents and during these uncertain times, they’ve taken an unprecedented hit from increased demand,” Sallie Mae Chairman and CEO Raymond Quinlan stated. “Coming together to support our neighbors in need is essential right now. This investment will help these vital organizations continue to provide food and other assistance as we respond to and manage through this pandemic.”

Sallie Mae is also assisting customers in need and taking care of the employees who serve them. Sallie Mae customers who are experiencing hardship related to COVID-19 may request to temporarily postpone payments for three months. The company modified operations to enable social distancing and remote working capabilities with as little disruption to customers as possible.