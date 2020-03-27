Round Hill Elementary Teachers Parade Through Town

Dozens of Round Hill-area elementary schoolers saw their teachers this week for the first time since school was let out three weeks ago to protect against spread of the coronavirus.

Round Hill Elementary School teachers and other staffers, 75 of them in all, met in the school parking lot Friday afternoon to decorate their cars and parade through town to see their long-lost students. Children and their parents lined the streets around town with signs to reciprocate their teachers’ sentiments—“We Miss You.”

Round Hill’s teacher parade was just one of many that took place throughout Loudoun, and the nation as a whole, this week.

