Unlicensed Sterling Dentist Charged with Sexual Assault

A Sterling man was arrested Thursday on charges of sexual assault of a juvenile and practicing dentistry without a license.

The alleged sexual assault was reported to the Sheriff’s Office on March 26. The victim told her family that Juan Ramos Jacobe, 46, assaulted her while she was at his home earlier this week. She reported she was mildly sedated at the time to have the dental work performed.

The investigation conducted by the Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit found that Ramos Jacobe had operated a makeshift dental clinic out of his North York Road home since 2019.

Detectives are working to determine whether there are additional victims who have not come forward. Those with information are asked to contact Detective P. Roque at 703-777-1021.

Ramos Jacobe has been charged with aggravated sexual battery, object sexual penetration and practicing certain professions and occupations without appropriate licensure. He was held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.