Virginia COVID-19 Cases Top 600, 43 in Loudoun

According to the latest update of COVID-19 cases reported by the Virginia Department of Health, number of statewide COVID-19 cases grew to 604 on Thursday, up from 460 on Wednesday.

The 144 new positive tests represent the largest one-day increase so far. That’s also true for the number of confirmed cases in Loudoun, which grew from 28 to 43.

Statewide, 1,148 new test results were reported, bringing the total to 7,337.

Eighty-five patients have been hospitalized and 14 have died, including one in Loudoun County.

The largest number of cases fall in 50-59 age bracket, with 18 percent of the total cases. Patients in the 40-49 and 60-69, age groups each make up nearly 17 percent. Ninety-three patients are age 20-29—up 20 cases since the previous day. Only 16 cases have been reported for patients under the age of 20. So far, more men than women have been diagnosed with the virus, 52 percent to 47 percent.