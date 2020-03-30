County to Complete Lovettsville Community Center Parking Lot

The county government has taken up work on the Lovettsville Community Center where its former contractor left off.

On Monday, it began work to complete the parking lot, earthwork and geothermal piping on the site in an effort to advance the project following the firing of the construction contractor.

According to a county statement, that work should take about two months to complete.

Meridian Construction Co. had been working under a $10.8 million contract on a project from July 2019 to early this year to demolish the nearly century-old building and replace it with a new, more than 15,000-square-foot one. The county terminated that contract on Jan. 17 following a series of delays that set the project back four months. Meridian had already been paid $752,686.30. The county staff plans to re-issue a construction bid by late 2020.

Years ago, the county staff determined that the existing community center needed to be demolished and rebuilt because it is functionally obsolete, lacked ADA accessibility and has reached the end of its useful life, according to Loudoun Public Information Officer Glen Barbour.

Learn more about the project at loudoun.gov/5227/Lovettsville-Community-Center.