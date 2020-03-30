Historic Atoka House to Return to Residential Use

The Mosby Heritage Area Association has sold the historic Angus Brown House to a local preservationist couple.

Built circa 1830, the structure in recent years has served as offices for several nonprofits, including the Upperville Colt & Horse Show, the Goose Creek Association, and the Land Trust of Virginia.

The new owners, Nick Jenkins and Liz Billings, plan to restore the Atoka landmark as a private home.

The Atoka Preservation Society named the house “Angus Brown” after the South Carolina cavalry leader, who served under General J.E.B. Stuart, was wounded during the Battle of Upperville and nearly trampled to death while lying in front of the home on Rectors Lane. The house sits immediately west of the historic “Road to Unison,” which was once a continuation of Atoka Road and connected with the village of Unison in Loudoun County. The highway shifted to its present configuration in 1957.

The property was acquired by the Atoka Preservation Society, which was founded in 1999 to protect historic properties in the crossroads village. When that organization disbanded in 2014, the home was deeded to the Mosby Heritage Area Association.

The associaiton had been searching for an appropriate buyer for the property since 2018. The new owners agreed to a restrictive covenant that protects the historic exterior as a contributing structure to the Atoka village, as well as the original early 19th-century interior.