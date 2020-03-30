Jane Grondahl Packard, 1921-2020

Jane Grondahl Packard passed away on March 27 in Ashburn, Virginia.

Born in Portland, Oregon, on August 24, 1921 to Sigrid and Lt. Col. Sigurd Grondahl, Jane was the eldest of four siblings, characters all. She was raised in Steilacoom, Washington, overlooking Puget Sound, and attended Stadium High School and the College of Puget Sound.

The adventurous Jane earned her pilot’s license prior to meeting her Air Corps husband, Peter L.M. Packard. Jane raised her four, spirited children traveling North America as an Air Force wife. After Pete’s retirement as a colonel, the two continued traveling while he worked for Westinghouse at posts in Shiraz, Iran and finally Leesburg, Virginia, where they retired.

Jane said, “Life begins at 50,” and proved it. A voracious reader and savvy conversationalist, Jane encouraged those around her to know their world. Her dinner parties were well known for their lively discussions. She was also a ferocious bridge player who “took no prisoners.” Jane contributed to the community, serving as an “Arlington Lady,” one of those who ensure that no serviceman is ever buried alone at Arlington National Cemetery. Later, she was a docent at Oatlands Plantation National Trust near Leesburg. Jane kept a beautiful vegetable and flower garden, made her own compost, loved her husband, children, grandchildren, and then her great-grandchildren. She laughed and she was loved.

After 66 years of marriage, Pete died in 2007. In addition to her husband, Jane was predeceased by her brother Capt. William Grondahl, a fighter pilot. She is survived by her brother Jim Grondahl and sister Sandra Grondahl of Steilacoom, WA, and her children Pete of Leesburg, VA, Bill (Pat) of Bethany Beach, DE, Millie of Bristow, VA, and Sig of Winchester, VA, as well as 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

Jane’s children will escort her remains to her childhood home in Washington State.

In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to your local hospice.