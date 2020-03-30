LCSO: Fleeing Shoplifter Strikes Pedestrian

A Chantilly women faces criminal charges after backing into a pedestrian in a grocery store parking lot.

According to the Sheriff’s Office’s report, deputies were called to the Giant Food grocery store in the Greenway Corporate Center at midnight Saturday for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

Witnesses said the driver was leaving the store without paying for items. A loss prevention employee, the victim, and an acquaintance of the victim followed the suspect to her vehicle. The suspect then backed up and struck the victim.

The suspect returned to the store where she was arrested.

Alicia Wolman, 31, of Chantilly was charged with larceny-3rd offense and hit and run with personal injury. She was being held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.