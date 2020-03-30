Lovettsville’s May 5 Election Polling Place Moved to Game Club

The Loudoun County Office of Elections and Voter Registration has moved Lovettsville’s polling place for the May 5 town elections from the Volunteer Fire and Rescue Station to the Game Protective Association.

Registrar Judy Brown said that decision was a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has closed fire departments to anyone aside from essential personnel. Brown said her staff had looked into offering curbside voting outside the fire station but decided against it so that election officers would not be forced to brave the elements all day. She said no more than 10 people at a time will be allowed in the Game Club on election day, including election officers.

The town’s polling place has been located in the Lovettsville Community Center for many years. That location was moved in January to the fire station to keep voters out of the way of ongoing construction work at the community center.

Brown said her office is encouraging residents to vote absentee in the May elections—which will see voters head to the polls in Hamilton, Lovettsville, Middleburg, Purcellville and Round Hill. She said 326 of the 9,523 registered voters in those five towns have requested ballots via the mail so far.

As for the potential Republican presidential primary on June 9 and the Nov. 3 presidential election, Brown said her office has received no direction yet and is unsure how elections might look at that point.

One issue to navigate regarding those elections is the location of the polling place for voters in precinct 305—the Philomont Firehouse, which also currently can’t be used as a polling place. Brown said that by June, when the weather is nicer, curbside voting might become an option there.

Another concern the elections office is dealing with relates to the age of its election officers. Many of them are 65 years of age or older, which puts them at greater risk to contract the coronavirus.

For more information on upcoming elections, go to loudoun.gov/elections-voter-registration or call the elections office at 703-777-0380.

