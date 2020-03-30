School Board Rolls Out Online Public Comments Amid Social Distancing Efforts

The Loudoun County School Board on Tuesday will hold its second meeting in a COVID-19-safe setting that will keep the public out of the room.

During the board’s March 20 meeting, most board members were seated at separate tables around the meeting room and others participated via phone calls; the public had to look on from home.

That arrangement is expected to continue for the March 31 meeting and into next month.

One change this week is an opportunity for individuals to provide public comment.

Under the new procedures adopted as part of the state of emergency declaration, comments will be accepted electronically via a public comment sign-up form on the school system website. Comments received at least 10 minutes before the start of each meeting will be posted for public review.

Among the items on Tuesday’s agenda are the award of two elementary school construction contracts and updates to the school division’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.