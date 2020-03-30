Virginia COVID-19 Cases Top 1K, 61 in Loudoun

According to the latest update of COVID-19 cases reported by the Virginia Department of Health, number of statewide COVID-19 cases grew to 1,020 over the weekend, up from 604 on Friday.

The latest figures result from new 4,700 tests records. So far, 12,038 Virginians have been tested for the virus.

Among the 416 new positive tests were 11 in Loudoun County.

Fairfax County has the highest number of positive tests in the commonwealth, at 224. Almost half the the known cases in the state are in Northern Virginia.

According to the report, 136 patients statewide have been hospitalized and 25 have died. Health officials have confirmed one COVID-19 related death in Loudoun County.