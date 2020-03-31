A rendering of a corona virus. [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention]
2 School Employees, County Deputy Among Recent COVID-19 Cases

LoudounNow

Loudoun school administrators on Monday alerted employees and parents that two more employees have tested positive for COVID-19, and the Sheriff’s Office announced that a deputy also was among those with the infection.

One school employee was a staff member at Waxpool Elementary School, where the principal and two other employees were previous identified as having the coronavirus. The individual was last inside the school on March 11 and did not show symptoms until a few days later. The person has been self-isolating while recovering from the virus, according to the announcement.

The second new school patient is a member of the Central Administration staff who works in the Administration Building.The staff member was last in the office on March 18 and began exhibiting symptoms the next day and is self-isolating at home. 

The Loudoun County Health Department is conducting contact investigations to identify individuals who may have had close contact with the staff members. 

The infected Sheriff’s Office deputy works in the Field Operations Division and tested positive for COVID-19 Monday morning. According to the announcement, he has mild allergy-like symptoms and is recovering at home. At this time there is no indication the deputy had close contact with any community members during the course of his duties in recent weeks.  

It is unclear where the deputy contracted the virus, but there is no indication that the virus is a result of an arrest or personal contact with staff, according to the announcement. The health department also is conducting a contact investigation in the case.

The Health Department has advised that while individuals who have had close contact with someone known to have tested positive for COVID-19 may take up to 14 days to become ill, they will generally become symptomatic around six days after the contact. The Centers for Disease Control defines close contacts as individuals who are within 6 feet of someone for 15 minutes or more.  

