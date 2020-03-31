Former Medical Employees Plead Guilty to Prescription Fraud

Two women pleaded guilty to federal charges yesterday for their roles in helping run a pill mill operation that included the fraudulent dispensing of thousands of prescription opioid pills, according to prosecutors.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Kimberly Lancaster, 41, of Haymarket, was the office manager, and Susan Alcantara, 29, of Leesburg, was a medical assistant at Northern Virginia addiction/pain treatment clinic and an OB/GYN practice. From at least June 2018 through June 2019, they assisted a physician in allowing customers to obtain medically unnecessary prescriptions.

Investigators found that Lancaster, despite having no medical qualifications or training, often provided medical advice to the physician regarding the dispensing of prescription medications to individuals who were not patients of the physician. Lancaster also falsified medical records on behalf of the physician to make it appear as though patients and individuals who were never patients received medical examinations. The physician often paid Lancaster for her services through the issuance of opioid prescriptions. Alcantara filled fraudulent prescriptions for opioid medications in her name and the names of at least four unwitting individuals at various pharmacies in Northern Virginia. Despite being aware of Alcantata’s opioid addiction, the physician provided many of the fraudulent prescriptions to Alcantara that were written in the names of unwitting individuals that the physician had never medically examined.

Prosecutors said the actions led to the fraudulent filling and dispensing of thousands of prescription opioid pills at pharmacies in Northern Virginia and caused the Medicaid health care benefit program to pay for fraudulently dispensed prescription opioids.

Lancaster pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and dispense controlled substances outside the usual course of professional practice and without a legitimate medical purpose, and prescription fraud. She faces a maximum penalty of 24 years in prison when sentenced on July 31.

Alcantara pleaded guilty to prescription fraud and false statements related to a health care matter. She faces a maximum penalty of nine years in prison when sentenced on July 31.