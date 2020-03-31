Joint Statement from the Chief Elected Officials of the National Capital Region on the COVID-19 Pandemic

“As the chief elected officials of 21 local governments in the National Capital Region, we are joining in one voice to implore each of the more than five and a half million individuals in our region to stay home unless you are performing an essential activity as permitted by authorities. This is the most important thing each of us can do to stop the spread of COVID-19 and reduce the threat to our most vulnerable neighbors, including older individuals and those with chronic health conditions.

“Our most fundamental obligation is to protect the health and safety of the communities we serve. Along with our colleagues in elected office and tens of thousands of heroic local government staff on the front lines, we are doing everything we can to respond to this crisis at the local level.

“We pledge to continue our region’s long tradition of collaboration through the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments and private and non-profit sector partners to keep area residents regularly informed about the pandemic; share best practices among our health, public safety, and public information experts; advocate for additional support on testing, personal protective equipment, and economic stabilization; and join forces on response and recovery efforts.

“The COVID-19 virus ignores jurisdictional boundaries, political viewpoints, and socioeconomic differences. We must be united as one region while we each do our part to protect ourselves and each other. Staying home, practicing social distancing and avoiding gatherings, washing hands frequently, disinfecting surfaces regularly, and staying away from others when sick are simple but vitally important ways to keep each other safe. Please join us in this most critical fight.”

MARYLAND

Mayor Timothy Adams, City of Bowie

Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II, Charles County

Mayor Patrick Wojahn, City of College Park

Mayor Michael O’Connor, City of Frederick

County Executive Jan H. Gardner, Frederick County

Mayor Jud Ashman, City of Gaithersburg

Mayor Colin Byrd, City of Greenbelt

Mayor Craig A. Moe, City of Laurel

County Executive Marc Elrich, Montgomery County

County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks, Prince George’s County

Mayor Bridget Donnell Newton, City of Rockville

Mayor Kate Stewart, City of Takoma Park

VIRGINIA

Mayor Justin Wilson, City of Alexandria

County Board Chair Libby Garvey, Arlington County

Mayor David L. Meyer, City of Fairfax

County Board Chair Jeffrey C. McKay, Fairfax County

Mayor P. David Tarter, City of Falls Church

County Board Chair Phyllis J. Randall, Loudoun County

Mayor Harry J. Parrish II, City of Manassas

Mayor Jeanette Rishell, City of Manassas Park

Board Chair, Ann B. Wheeler, Prince William County