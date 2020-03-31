Joint Statement from the Chief Elected Officials of the National Capital Region on the COVID-19 Pandemic
“As the chief elected officials of 21 local governments in the National Capital Region, we are joining in one voice to implore each of the more than five and a half million individuals in our region to stay home unless you are performing an essential activity as permitted by authorities. This is the most important thing each of us can do to stop the spread of COVID-19 and reduce the threat to our most vulnerable neighbors, including older individuals and those with chronic health conditions.
“Our most fundamental obligation is to protect the health and safety of the communities we serve. Along with our colleagues in elected office and tens of thousands of heroic local government staff on the front lines, we are doing everything we can to respond to this crisis at the local level.
“We pledge to continue our region’s long tradition of collaboration through the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments and private and non-profit sector partners to keep area residents regularly informed about the pandemic; share best practices among our health, public safety, and public information experts; advocate for additional support on testing, personal protective equipment, and economic stabilization; and join forces on response and recovery efforts.
“The COVID-19 virus ignores jurisdictional boundaries, political viewpoints, and socioeconomic differences. We must be united as one region while we each do our part to protect ourselves and each other. Staying home, practicing social distancing and avoiding gatherings, washing hands frequently, disinfecting surfaces regularly, and staying away from others when sick are simple but vitally important ways to keep each other safe. Please join us in this most critical fight.”
MARYLAND
Mayor Timothy Adams, City of Bowie
Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II, Charles County
Mayor Patrick Wojahn, City of College Park
Mayor Michael O’Connor, City of Frederick
County Executive Jan H. Gardner, Frederick County
Mayor Jud Ashman, City of Gaithersburg
Mayor Colin Byrd, City of Greenbelt
Mayor Craig A. Moe, City of Laurel
County Executive Marc Elrich, Montgomery County
County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks, Prince George’s County
Mayor Bridget Donnell Newton, City of Rockville
Mayor Kate Stewart, City of Takoma Park
VIRGINIA
Mayor Justin Wilson, City of Alexandria
County Board Chair Libby Garvey, Arlington County
Mayor David L. Meyer, City of Fairfax
County Board Chair Jeffrey C. McKay, Fairfax County
Mayor P. David Tarter, City of Falls Church
County Board Chair Phyllis J. Randall, Loudoun County
Mayor Harry J. Parrish II, City of Manassas
Mayor Jeanette Rishell, City of Manassas Park
Board Chair, Ann B. Wheeler, Prince William County