Leesburg Council Plans Another Coronavirus Special Meeting

The Leesburg Town Council will meet for another special meeting this Friday, April 3, and the reason again relates to the coronavirus pandemic.

The council called its last special meeting March 18 to declare a local emergency related to the pandemic. Friday’s meeting, scheduled to start at 10 a.m., focuses on continuity of operations legislation specifically related to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a town press release.

The meeting will be held in Town Hall Council Chambers and will also be streamed via webcast at leesburgva.gov.