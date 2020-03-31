Loudoun Government Center Partially Closed to Public

Loudoun County government on Monday temporarily ended walk-in face-to-face services on all but the bottom floor of its five-story government center in Leesburg.

Offices on those floors are open to the public by appointment only. The customer service counters for the Commissioner of the Revenue and Office of the Treasurer remain open with social distancing measures in place, and other services will be provided on the first floor.

On the first floor, visitors can pick up or drop off documents such as permits or applications for departments including Building and Development; Planning and Zoning, Health, Human Resources; the Offices of the County Attorney and Mapping and Geographic Information; and the Division of Procurement.

Loudoun County departments may also be contacted by phone or email. Contact information for each department is online at loudoun.gov. The main phone number for the Loudoun County Government is 703-777-0100.

Many of Loudoun County government’s services are available online or over the phone. These include: