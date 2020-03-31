Lovettsville Awards Contract for Town Office Expansion

By August, the Lovettsville town staff should have the expanded office space they’ve been requesting for years.

The Town Council last week voted unanimously to authorize Town Manager Rob Ritter to sign a $498,211 contract with Purcellville-based Fuog/InterBuild to design and build the town a new office building on a 0.4-acre site adjacent to the existing office. According to a staff report, the new office will be at least 2,125 square feet in size and will complement the surrounding neighborhood.

The town has budgeted $540,000 in its Fiscal Year 2021 General Fund Capital Improvement Budget, which the council also voted unanimously to adopt last week.

The expected completion date of the expanded office is July 31. The short turnaround is a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the contract, it is “mutually understood that the contractor shall proceed with all reasonable diligence to perform this contract expeditiously” given the worldwide situation at hand. The town can terminate the contract for any reason upon 10 days’ notice.

The vote to contract with Fuog/InterBuild follows years of town staff requests for the council to approve funding for the expansion. In 2008, the Town Council approved the staff to rent a singlewide trailer to temporarily house additional office space out back of the existing office until a larger office could be built. That trailer was recommended for replacement a decade ago.

