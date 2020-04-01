COVID-19 Cases Exceed 100 in Loudoun

The number of known COVID-19 cases in Loudoun County exceeds 100, according to the latest report from the Virginia Department of Health.

As of Tuesday evening, the number of cases in Virginia had increased to 1,484, up 234 from the previous day. In Loudoun, the number of cases increased from 87 to 105.

The new report reflects the results of 1,943 new tests statewide, showing that 12 percent of patients to whom the test was administered received positive results in that sample.

Among the latest known cases is a 10th Loudoun County Public Schools employee. The school district sent an alert Tuesday night that a staff member at Sanders Corner Elementary School had tested positive for the coronavirus and has been self-isolating while recovering from the virus. The employee was last in the school on March 17 and did not show symptoms until March 25. The school has been closed to the public since March 11 and exposure to the school community is not suspected.

Under updated Department of Health guidelines, the exposure risk to close contacts likely starts 48 hours before the onset of symptoms.

The number of COVID-19 related deaths in the commonwealth increased to 34, a one-day increase of 7. In Northern Virginia—the department is not reporting fatal cases on the county level—the number of fatal cases grew from seven to 12 on Tuesday.

There are 660 active cases reported in Northern Virginia, 44 percent of the statewide total. Fairfax County has the highest number, 288.