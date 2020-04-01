Economic Development Launches Countywide Job Portal

Loudoun County’s Department of Economic Development has unveiled a jobs portal that aggregates and filters all positions currently open in Loudoun County. The portal pulls in and de-duplicates listings from more than 10,000 public job boards, providing a comprehensive tool for finding a job in Loudoun County.

The jobs portal is live on Loudoun Economic Development’s COVID-19 response webpage, which has dedicated resources for businesses and workforce, and can be searched at biz.loudoun.gov/loudounjobs.

“Even at a time of unprecedented economic interruption, businesses in Loudoun County are still hiring for mission-critical positions,” said Loudoun Economic Development Executive Director Buddy Rizer. “Behind every successful business is people making a difference. Our team is dedicated to connecting people with careers, and businesses with the workforce that powers #LoudounPossible success.”

Despite furloughs, layoffs and business closures in the wakes of the COVID-19 spread, some industries like data centers, cybersecurity firms, logistics and agriculture that have seen an uptick in jobs. The department has focused on workforce development, including hiring the region’s first dedicated workforce analyst in 2018.

Reports for the past 30 days have produced 15,793 online job postings in Loudoun, including 584 occupations in 683 locations, encompassing more than 4,600 employers.

Jobseekers using the portal can search by one of four categories: job title, hiring company, job category or certification type. Within the results page, the list of available jobs can be further filtered by location, hiring company and more, as well as sorted by the date of posting.

Businesses do not have to do anything extra to be listed, as the portal pulls from most publicly available job advertisements.

Daily updates at midnight provide real-time job data, and positions that are no longer available will be automatically removed from the search results.

For more information and to search jobs in Loudoun County, go to biz.loudoun.gov/loudounjobs.