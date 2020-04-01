Sterling Man Faces Weapon, Drug Charges After Fatal Shooting

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting last month in Sterling.

Bryce T. Thomas, 18, was arrested Tuesday night and charged with possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent and felony possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

The shooting happened in the area of Rusty Blackhaw Square shortly after 9 p.m. on March 8. Several residents called to report gunfire. Responding deputies found two men suffering from serious injuries. One was located along the street and the other was inside a nearby residence.

The first man, Jeremiah D. Gray, 20, of Temple Hills, MD, was taken to the hospital where he died.

The man found inside the residence was Thomas. He also was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Detectives determined the case involved a prearranged meeting between Thomas and a female. The female arrived with Gray and an altercation ensued between the two men which erupted in gunfire. The female fled and was located by investigators the following day.

Thomas was held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.

The shooting remains under investigation.