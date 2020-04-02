Amid Closures and Cancellations, Much of Loudoun Still in Operation

Loudouners these days aren’t out tasting wine in the countryside, sipping on beer on main street, watching live music in the grass or going out for family dinners.

Gov. Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home order has forced residents to find ways of having fun at home for the next few months, and has forced many businesses to shut their doors temporarily or permanently. But it has also forced the community to think outside the box when it comes to providing residents with the food, drinks, events and programs they’ve come to love.

For the food and beverage industry, that means takeout and delivery options. For town governments, it means planning for the future. And for many others, it means virtual experiences.

A Virtual World

Visit Loudoun CEO Beth Erickson said the community’s response to the pandemic and subsequent shutdowns has been quick, and that residents and business owners continue to adapt to the times, which are changing every day.

She referenced the virtual events many businesses are holding, like virtual wine tastings. Those include offerings from Breaux Vineyards, Cana Vineyards and Winery, Lost Creek Winery, Greenhill Winery & Vineyards, the Loudoun Wildlife Conservancy and Walsh Family Wine.

“It’s a great concept,” Erickson said.

Twinpanzee Brewing Co. also hosted its first Virtual Drink & Meet-Up last Saturday, which took place as a web conference on Zoom. Co-owner Antonio Maradiaga said he would try to host the meet-up every Saturday moving forward.

Erickson said area musicians are also hosting virtual concerts and the Loudoun Museum is hosting virtual walking tours of downtown Leesburg.

“The industry and the community is becoming very creative in finding ways to engage with their customers, with visitors,” Erickson said. “I think the creativity is flowing and the community is responding.”

Loudoun Museum Executive Director Joe Rizzo said the museum put together the virtual walking tours about three weeks ago with the help of the Mosby Heritage Area Association. He said they filmed 10 short videos around downtown Leesburg, including in cemeteries, at the Glenfiddich house and at the John Janney House.

And, Rizzo said, the museum is planning to film more, perhaps at Balls Bluff Battlefield Regional Park and even in sites in Ashburn and Middleburg.

“I want it to be all throughout Loudoun,” he said. “People are looking for options.”

Rizzo said the museum also offers History on Tap events on Zoom—an experience he hopes to offer nearly every week moving forward and one that saw visitors from across the nation log onto the first session last Thursday.

Erickson said another popular virtual event is the Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center’s weekly Facebook Live chats with F-14 pilot and National Air and Space Museum Deputy Director Chris Browne. Those events will be held every Thursday in April a 1 p.m.

While virtual experiences are the best alternatives to in-person outings in today’s quarantined world, some of those experiences might just stick around once the coronavirus crisis loosens its grip on society.

“I do see a lot of merit for it,” Rizzo said about a virtual world moving past the pandemic.

Until that point, residents living in and around all seven Loudoun towns are focused on a new way of life. Here’s what those towns have to offer.

Hamilton

The Town of Hamilton still features several businesses that have kept their doors open. Miss Tina’s Amish Country Market, Natural Mercantile and the Hamilton Convenience Store are a few of those.

Hillsboro

The COVID-19 pandemic has not stalled the Town of Hillsboro’s Rt. 9 traffic calming project.

While work is underway, area businesses have remained resilient and have remained open to customers at some capacity. The Hill Tom Market and the Stoneybrook Farm Market remain open.

Town leaders are also working to plant a community garden at the Old Stone School for residents to harvest fresh produce throughout the coming months and are hoping to hold distanced block parties each Friday evening. Last Friday, Mayor Roger Vance put speakers out on Rt. 9 and played music for residents to hear from their doorsteps.

Middleburg

The Town of Middleburg is typically known for its equestrian culture, arts scene and upscale shopping and dining. Last week, it gained a bit of popularity from the Town Council-approved $182,000 relief package that will support residents, restaurants and the community at large.

The town government also created a webpage to encourage residents to support local businesses—middleburgva.gov/326/Support-Local. There, residents can see which businesses remain open and at what capacity.

Artists in Middleburg has also created a virtual gallery highlighting art in its “MORE Things Considered” exhibit, which is on display through May 10. That artwork can be viewed at theartistsinmiddleburg.org under the “Gallery 102” menu tab.

The nonprofit is also developing a secondary Facebook page called “Friends of the Artists in Middleburg Community” that will provide artists, art teachers and students with an interactive experience. Residents are encouraged to share online art classes, demonstrations, inspiring articles, exhibitions and artwork with the gallery by emailing Sandy Danielson, the nonprofit’s president, at sandy@theartistsinmiddleburg.org.

Leesburg

The Town of Leesburg’s typically bustling downtown area has gone silent, as all breweries and many restaurants have closed up shop. But residents are doing all they can to continue living semi-normal lives while complying with social distancing mandates.

Assistant Public Information Officer Leah Kosin pointed to a couple plans scheduled in the coming months.

The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts’ travelling museum is planning to visit town the first weekend in June, and local artist Kaeley Boyle is still scheduled to paint a mural on the South King Street bridge near the W&OD Trail next month. Residents wanting to get out of the house sooner are also invited to the lower level of the Town Hall to view an art display.

The Clay and Metal Loft is offering residents curbside material pickup for its paint-your-own pottery kits and is offering online classes. AR Workshop Loudoun is selling letter tile kits with all materials included. The Sunflower Shack is selling Quarantine Fun Baskets that include nostalgic games, puzzles and other activities available for curbside pickup or delivery within the town limits.

As for physical wellness, there’s more to do than sit around, drink and watch Netflix. For instance, Integrative Chiropractic is offering live streamed meditation nights, workout classes and more.

Along a deserted streetscape, downtown Leesburg’s SideBar continues to offer delivery and to-go food options while residents are sequestered at home. [Patrick Szabo/Loudoun Now]

Lovettsville

Former Lovettsville mayor Bob Zoldos used to say that Virginia’s northernmost town featured “more great restaurants per capita than any other town in Virginia.” Today, in a world where the main streets of most Loudoun towns have become ghost towns, many of Lovettsville’s restaurants are still open, just at limited capacities.

To name a few, those include 1836 Kitchen & Tap Room, Andy’s Pizza, Back Street Brews, Market Table Bistro, Velocity Wings, Rodeo’s Mexican Grill and Thaiverse.

Lovettsville is also one of the only towns to not yet cancel one of its hallmark events. Instead, the town has postponed its April 11 Eggstravaganza event to an undetermined future date.

Purcellville

In Purcellville, residents, business owners and town leaders are working to pull information together to keep the community up to date on which businesses remain open and which events they can look forward to in the coming months.

Administration Director Hooper McCann said the town staff developed a “Support Local Businesses During Coronavirus” webpage to provide residents with a listing of businesses that have adjusted their services. Businesses are encouraged to list their modified services and hours on the page. See the full list at purcellvilleva.gov/946/Support-Local-Businesses.

Mayor Kwasi Fraser said he helped a resident created PurcellvilleCares.com to provide residents with similar information.

Although all town events have been cancelled for the foreseeable future, McCann said the town’s Parks and Recreation staff is working to develop virtual events and activities to help keep residents connected with one another and engaged.

Purcellville Police Department Public Information Officer Emily Johnson said there are still a few outdoor options for residents to enjoy while stuck at home.

The W&OD Trail, which stretches 45 miles from ShirlingtontoPurcellville, is open for bicyclists and pedestrians and features restaurants that are still open for carryout at the trailhead in historic downtown. The Chapman DeMary Trail, the Suzanne Kane Nature Preserve and Dillon’s Woods in the Fireman’s Field complex are also still open, as are portions of Franklin Park.

Round Hill

In Round Hill, it’s business as usual to the greatest degree, seeing that the number of prominent businesses in town, which can almost be counted on one hand and are all food-related, are still operating.

Round Hill Local Grocery and the Round Hill Mini Market are both still open, as is Tammy’s Diner, which is fulfilling takeout orders and added a new dinner takeout option last Friday. The Savoir Fare catering company’s C’est Bon dinners-to-go operation is also still open every Wednesday to Friday from 4-7 p.m.in the Old Furniture Factory.

The community morale in Round Hill also seems to have remained high. One area resident said her neighborhood held a “bear hunt” last Friday night, in which neighbors left stuffed bears in their front windows for children to walk around and spot.

Keeping the Creativity Flowing

Moving into the next 11 weeks of Northam’s order for all Virginians to stay home, Loudouners will have to get more creative to stay occupied.

Whether that’s by engaging in self-guided outdoor endeavors away from other people or indoor virtual experiences, those activities could lead to a future full of new recreational opportunities.

But, Erickson said, even if internet-based fun becomes a prominent pastime, residents will inevitably have a pent-up desire to venture back into the Loudoun County they love. Erickson said that’s because the Loudoun community does personal experiences better than anywhere else.

“Beauty can’t be experienced virtually as well as in person,” she said.

For now, Loudouners can list events on Visit Loudoun’s calendar to share their experiences with their neighbors—a calendar Erickson said typically keeps 14,000 residents engaged.

pszabo@loudounnow.com