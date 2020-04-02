Coronavirus Climb: 1,706 Statewide, 121 in Loudoun

Fairfax County become the first Virginia jurisdiction to exceed 300 confirmed COVID-19 cases yesterday as the commonwealth reported seven more deaths attributed to the infection, for a total of 41.

According to the latest report from the Virginia Department of Health, Loudoun County has 121 cases as of Wednesday evening, up 16 from the previous day. Statewide, 1,706 cases are reported, an increase of 222. The new report reflects the results of 2,245 new tests statewide.

Among the new seven fatal cases, two were reported in Northern Virginia, bringing the region’s total to 14.

There are 740 active cases reported in Northern Virginia. Fairfax County is reporting 328 cases, followed by Prince William County with 130, Arlington County at 128, Loudoun County at 121, and Alexandria at 33.