Hillsboro Announces Emergency Fund to Support Community in Pandemic

Residents affected financially by the coronavirus crisis can now turn to Hillsboro for a bit of help.

The town on Thursday announced that the Hillsboro Preservation Foundation had created the Hillsboro Coronavirus Emergency Fund to provide short-term financial support for those who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. While the fund, which will be financed entirely via donations from private donors, will provide each family in need with $500, it could provide larger amounts in “extraordinary situations” if additional funding is available.

Individuals and families are encouraged to apply for the financial help. A small task force comprised of community members will review each application on a weekly basis and allocate funds as available, under the direction of Hillsboro Preservation Foundation Board Chairman Patric Copeland.

“In these unprecedented times, we are all facing the challenges, hardships and uncertainties that COVID-19 has wrought in our lives and in our communities,” stated Mayor Roger Vance. “Now more than ever we are driven to find new and creative ways to bring hope and help to those in greatest need.”

Learn more about the fund, donate or apply for financial assistance at hillsboropreservation.org.