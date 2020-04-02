Optimism Abounds as New Businesses Navigate Pandemic

March’s First Friday event in Leesburg was a grand opening celebration of sorts for David Mercado and Leesburg Gourmet, his new shop at the corner of Loudoun and King streets, the longtime home of the Leesburg Vintner.

“It wasn’t a particularly pleasant evening weather-wise, but we were pretty much standing room only,” Mercado recalled. “People were excited, getting tastes of wine. Our sommelier, Andy, was very busy treating people to wines they had never had before.”

There was no indication on that happy evening, Mercado said, to how the country would change just a week later, when new CDC restrictions that have only grown in strength since then preached social distancing and advised the American public to just stay home.

Those mandates and the increased local transmission of the coronavirus have made opening a business in downtown Leesburg—which for the past few years has had a Midas touch particularly for restaurants, bars and nightlife spots—quite the challenge.

Charles Schech and Lauren Barrett were looking forward to the opening of their first restaurant, Buford’s Biscuits, in April, but that timeline has now hit multiple obstacles in the wake of the pandemic, between licensing delays and just about every entity they need to talk to closed or overwhelmed. Ever the optimist, Schech said they are still hoping to open their doors on Loudoun Street in May, and have used the unexpected extra time to refine their menu and the restaurant space.

“We are looking at it as we have more time to perfect the space and plan everything for success. Basically, we are staying as positive as possible. Our industry is in this together and we try to remember that all of us are in a tight position but will come out of it bigger and better,” Schech said.

He said he recognizes that trying to open a restaurant in the midst of a pandemic is “another level of insanity” but it has left the duo undeterred.

“Lauren and I have wanted to do this for so many years. This will absolutely not stop us. Individuals that aren’t in the service industry are finally seeing that restaurants don’t open for profitability; they’re open for the passion of the business,” he said.

Jim Thompson has also had to modify his plans for the opening of Yummy Pig, which is relocating from Catoctin Circle to Market Street, the site of the former Casa Nostra restaurant. Rather than opening a full-service restaurant and an Irish bar that was to take the upstairs space, Thompson is instead focusing on getting the kitchen space up and running to begin carryout and delivery operations. He is also at the mercy of the waiting game, pending final approvals from the Health Department.

“I’ve been in a holding pattern just like every other restaurateur,” he said. “Realistically, I’m looking at the middle of May. I’ve given up on Easter and Mother’s Day, which is pretty big.”

Thompson is optimistic since Yummy Pig had a robust carryout patronage prior to its Catoctin Circle closing. With many residents now in walking distance of the new space, he is hopeful that continues downtown.

“Our carryout was enough to keep us floating. I’m hoping that’s the same now,” he said.

Although Leesburg Gourmet has, for obvious reasons, not seen the standing-room-only traffic it did but a few weeks ago, Mercado said he has been pleased with how many residents have been patronizing the business. Many have been curious and excited to see what the Vintner’s successor has to offer in terms of its selection of wine, beer, cheese, chocolate, and charcuterie. While the CDC mandates change “the customer experience” by limited the unmber of people who can be at the shop at a time, those who do come in have generated quality sales for the business, Mercado said. Some have taken advantage of curbside pick-up options and called orders in ahead of time, but the majority have taken the time to come in and chat with Mercado and do a little shopping.

“It becomes an opportunity then to make the most of each encounter,” he said. “It’s been a challenge but also fulfilling to get to know people more closely, empathizing with you, wanting to be more supportive.”

On the other hand, Mercado said, he has two other businesses that have been extremely hard hit by the pandemic, his Art Sweet Art gallery space on Loudoun Street, and his event production and audiovisual business.

“We are celebrating the new gourmet shop but at the same time we’re under no illusion that it’s going to be easy,” he said.

Thompson summed up the challenge for the food and beverage industry in America’s current new normal.

“This is a really big kick in the stomach for us,” he said. “But restaurateurs pivot well by nature. Every time a hurdle comes up you’ve got to figure out a way around it. There hasn’t been a hurdle that I haven’t been able to overcome yet.”

Dessert shop Mocatinas also has put its opening on hold. The shop was planning to open this month on Market Street but has decided to wait out the pandemic. In the meantime, the shop is offering gifts for purchase on its website, Mocatinas.com.

krodriguez@loudounnow.com