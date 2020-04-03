Hillsboro Expects Water Back Online Friday; Rt. 9 Flagging Extended

Hillsboro residents could once again have running water moving through their pipes tonight, and traffic cutting through the town along Rt. 9 will be slowed a bit throughout the weekend.

Water crews are working to complete repair work to the town’s water main, which broke on Tuesday and left all town water users without service. Vice Mayor Amy Marasco said the town is hopeful its water supply will be restored by the end of Friday. But from now until Sunday, April 5, traffic along the highway through town will be decreased to a single lane, as water main repair and road work stretches from 7 a.m. to early evening each day.

Between Shirley Contracting water crews and Archer Western Corp. road project crews, Marasco said there are about 40 workers in town currently.

“They’ve been making great progress,” she said.

Once those repairs are complete, flagging operations Monday to Friday will begin as early as 8:30 a.m. and will stretch to 4 p.m. On Saturdays, work will be permitted from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. VDOT has allowed for those extended flagging hours in light of the reduced traffic resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The town has announced there will be “significant progress” visible on the roundabouts this month, which are being constructed on either side of town.

Crews right now are busy with earthwork near the western roundabout at the Stony Point Road intersection. They will soon start construction on the entrance to the Hillsboro Charter Academy, which will connect directly with the eastern roundabout.

On Friday, to provide the waterless residents with a bit of relief, town leaders will deliver each of those residents one of 40 large cheese pizzas from Andy’s Pizza & Subs in Lovettsville and a bottle of local wine.

pszabo@loudounnow.com