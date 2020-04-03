Inova Nurse Chalks Words of Encouragement at Hospital

Doctors and nurses were greeted by words of encouragement amid the COVID-19 pandemic as they headed into work this morning at the Inova Loudoun Hospital in Lansdowne.

Using a box of chalk, Neonatal Intensive Care Nurse Dianna Fanning, with the help of others, etched on the ground out front of the Lansdowne hospital’s south entrance on Friday sentiments including “we are in this together,” “heroes work here,” “stop & breathe” and “it’s gonna be OK,” along with various hashtags like #WORKfamily and #ilhfrontlines.

Fanning left the box of chalk outside for others to add their own words of support.

“To those who left us these fragile messages, we hear you and we’re more than humbled,” said Randy Riker, a unit secretary at Inova Loudoun.

“I was really touched because it’s a great representation of how we support one another,” said Kelly Stevenson, a nurse and special projects manager at the hospital.

Hospital staffers should continue to be encouraged by those statements for the next few days, as there is no rain in the forecast until Tuesday.

pszabo@loudounnow.com

[Patrick Szabo/Loudoun Now]

