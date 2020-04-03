Leesburg Courthouse Construction Begins April 6

Construction of the new Loudoun County District Courthouse is scheduled to begin Monday.

All parking for the courthouse in downtown Leesburg will be directed to the Pennington Garage and Pennington Lot two blocks away on Church Street NE. A shuttle will run from the Pennington garage and lot to a new stop across from the main entrance of the existing courthouse on East Market Street, approximately every ten minutes, Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Social distancing protocols on the shuttle will mean it carries fewer people than the bus’s normal capacity.

A walking path from the parking areas to the courthouse will also be maintained throughout construction, which is expected to last more than two years.

The $72.5 million Courts Complex Expansion project includes the design and construction of a new 92,000-square-foot courthouse and renovation of existing courts facilities. The project has also already created new parking facilities, such as the $19.5 million Pennington Garage, which has more than 700 parking spaces.