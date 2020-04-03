Letter: Olivia Smart, Leesburg

Editor: Because of the coronavirus your schedule is probably different than before. Mine hasn’t changed much, however, because I’m homeschooled.

The alarm on my phone still abruptly wakes me up at the same time as usual. Then, once I’m fully dressed, I exit my bedroom and quietly travel downstairs to my empty kitchen. I turn on the light, hastily grab my schoolwork, and settle down at the kitchen table to begin my math, vocabulary, cursive, etc.

Though my schoolwork hasn’t changed much, some other things have changed for me. My homeschool co-op, which meets from 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Fridays, is now upsettingly meeting online instead of in-person. I don’t have any of my ballet classes and American Heritage Girls’ meetings during the week anymore. At least I can practice ballet in my house, type stories, work on AHG badges, and play with my little sister Abigail. Since I’m homeschooled, I am still required to complete my standardized test which I enjoy taking every spring.

We all have had some adjustments to our schedule, but hopefully some things are the same for you such as spending time with your family (in person or using technology), working on hobbies and projects, setting personal goals, and reading. One thing that definitely hasn’t changed is that you can be encouraged by God, who loves you and is always with you.

Olivia Smart, Leesburg