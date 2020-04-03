Loudoun Laurels Foundation Cancels Annual Gala; Scholarship Applications Due May 1

The Loudoun Laurels Foundation has cancelled its annual gala this year.

Pat Daly, the Foundation’s president said, “With the welfare of our guests, many of whom are at high-risk for contracting the COVID-19 virus, in mind, the board has decided to cancel the gala.

The program, planned to be held at Lansdowne Resort and Spa on Sept. 25, has been rescheduled for Friday, Sept.24, 2021.

The foundation’s mission is to honor exceptional community service for the benefit of Loudoun County residents and to develop future civic leaders through scholarships and mentorships. Each year the Loudoun Laurels Foundation honors at least two community leaders with the Loudoun Laureate award. Although the foundation has cancelled its 2020 gala, Daly said, “The Loudoun Laurels will continue to fulfill their mission by completing the laureate and scholarship selection processes this year.”

Nominations for 2020 Loudoun Laureates closed on March 15, and the foundation has received more than 10 nominations. Laureate selections are made by the members of the Loudoun Laurels’ Advisory Committee, many of whom are laureates who were honored in past years. The committee will meet in late May and the honorees will be announced shortly after the meeting. This year’s laureates, together with the foundation’s 2021 laureates, will be honored at the foundation’s gala next year.

In addition to honoring members of the community for their leadership, service and philanthropy, the foundation’s Stewardship Trust awards four-year scholarships to at least two Loudoun County Public School students each year. Typically, these students are first generation college attendees whose potential for success has been demonstrated by hard work and personal sacrifice. Since 2013, the Loudoun Laurels Foundation has awarded $800,000 in scholarships to 20 LCPS students. These students become Loudoun Laurels Scholars. Each $40,000 scholarship is distributed to the Virginia college or university chosen by the student in annual $10,000 increments for the four-year term of his or her college career. In 2019, four generous donors contributed $550,000 to fund the Loudoun Laurels Stewardship Trust endowment.

The deadline for scholarship applications has been extended to May 1. For more information, go to loudounlaurels.org or email info@loudounlaurels.org.