Loudoun Supervisors to Consider $150K Emergency Food Relief, $200K Rental Assistance Programs

County supervisors on April 7 will consider setting up funds to help food pantries facing heavy demand and renters having trouble making their payments amid layoffs and business closures in the COVID-19 pandemic.

One proposal would set aside $150,000 for food pantries like Loudoun Hunger Relief, which according to a letter from Executive Director Jennifer Montgomery to County Administrator Tim Hemstreet is spending $15,000 a week over its budget on emergency food.

Montgomery said Loudoun Hunger Relief has seen traffic grow almost every week since the crisis began. And, she said, they’re getting calls from people who have never had to rely on a food bank before.

The pandemic also presents new challenges for hunger nonprofits, as volunteers are sent home and people are self-quarantining to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“There are so many unknowns,” Montgomery said. “We’re trying to look forward as much as we can to how to have food in different parts of the county, and how to potentially put together 14-day meal kits that could be dropped on doorsteps if they’re quarantined.”

Food pantries are still waiting to hear what assistance they will get from a $2.2 trillion federal relief bill. And they need help now, with decreased donations from some sources like grocery stores and restaurants, and, in some cases, nearly doubled traffic.

Department of Finance and Budget staff members would develop a process to accept and oversee request for additional funding from food pantries.

The plan draws from lessons supervisors and staffers in county government learned during the federal government shutdown in 2019, said County Chairwoman Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large). Loudoun, with its large share of federal contractors, felt that shutdown keenly.

“We learned a lot just from the government shutdown,” Randall said. “Loudoun is a little more ready to just turn back on all those bells and whistles. It’s also because we just have so many people in federal government, so that when the government shuts down, we have to help a little bit more.”

At that time, too, Loudoun County sent money to food pantries, and the structure do so was set up at that time, Randall said.

Another proposal would see the county take $200,000 from the county’s Eastern Loudoun County Home Revitalization Program to provide rental assistance for people making up to 70 percent of the state’s median income, currently $60,322 for a family of four according to a county report.

As proposed, direct payments would be made to landlords on renters’ behalf, with up to three months of rent for people who have lost a job or are getting fewer hours at work.

Randall said the COVID-19 pandemic presents new difficulties compared to the government shutdown—especially its length.

“During the government shutdown, what our goal was, was to help people with utilities and food in the hopes that they would keep their money to pay their rent, but the government shutdown was much shorter, and people could go out and get a side job, if you will,” Randall said. “This is different, because they can’t go out and get a another job.”

The money would be put in another fund, the Department of Family Services’ Master Fund for Emergency Basic Needs Assistance. Other money in that fund is already used for emergency assistance for low-income households such as emergency car repair, utilities, shelter, and medical needs.

If approved, renters seeking help from the county would contact the county’s Information and Referral hotline at 703-777-0420.

Montgomery also advised people to seek help where they can find it—for example, picking up meals from the schools if they have children, and applying for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits if they are eligible.

“The charitable food system will not be able to support all of the needs that this community and any community has,” Montgomery said.

