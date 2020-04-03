Virginia Coronavirus Hospitalizations Climb

As the number of COVID-19 cases globally topped 1 million on Friday, Virginia’s total eclipsed 2,000 and hospitalizations increased by more that 25 percent.

According to the latest report from the Virginia Department of Health, Loudoun County as 130 cases as of Thursday evening, up nine from the previous day. Statewide, 2,012 cases are reported, an increase of 306. The new report reflects the results of 1,416 new tests statewide.

Among the five new fatal cases, one was reported in Northern Virginia, bringing the region’s total to 15.

Statewide the number of hospitalized patients increased to 312, up 66 from the previous day.

Gov. Ralph Northam today announced that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has selected the Dulles Expo Center in Chantilly to serve as an alternative care site for the Northern Virginia region. The conference center is capable of housing 315 acute care beds or 510 non-acute care beds.

One of the new Loudoun cases is a member of the school division staff that has been working to deliver meals to students at eastern Loudoun schools. According to to an alert issued Thursday night, the transportation staff member had served Potomac Falls High School, Dominion High School, River Bend Middle School, Seneca Ridge Middle School, as well as Algonkian, Countryside, Potowmack, Horizon, Lowes Island, Meadowland and Sugarland elementary schools. It is not believed that any other staff member or member of the public had close contact with the individual during the 48 before the onset of symptoms, according to the statement.