Virginia Coronavirus Hospitalizations Climb
As the number of COVID-19 cases globally topped 1 million on Friday, Virginia’s total eclipsed 2,000 and hospitalizations increased by more that 25 percent.
According to the latest report from the Virginia Department of Health, Loudoun County as 130 cases as of Thursday evening, up nine from the previous day. Statewide, 2,012 cases are reported, an increase of 306. The new report reflects the results of 1,416 new tests statewide.
Among the five new fatal cases, one was reported in Northern Virginia, bringing the region’s total to 15.
Statewide the number of hospitalized patients increased to 312, up 66 from the previous day.
Gov. Ralph Northam today announced that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has selected the Dulles Expo Center in Chantilly to serve as an alternative care site for the Northern Virginia region. The conference center is capable of housing 315 acute care beds or 510 non-acute care beds.
One of the new Loudoun cases is a member of the school division staff that has been working to deliver meals to students at eastern Loudoun schools. According to to an alert issued Thursday night, the transportation staff member had served Potomac Falls High School, Dominion High School, River Bend Middle School, Seneca Ridge Middle School, as well as Algonkian, Countryside, Potowmack, Horizon, Lowes Island, Meadowland and Sugarland elementary schools. It is not believed that any other staff member or member of the public had close contact with the individual during the 48 before the onset of symptoms, according to the statement.
One thought on “Virginia Coronavirus Hospitalizations Climb”
Dear Governor Northam,
On Wednesday, March 25th, you issued a second Public Health Emergency Order which directs all hospitals to stop performing elective surgeries or procedures, but the press release clarifies that the Order does not apply to “THE FULL SUITE OF FAMILY PLANNING SERVICES AND PROCEDURES”. That means abortions are explicitly not included in the stop order. HYPOCRISY.
Abortion facilities are using up valuable PPE (personal protective equipment) every time an abortion is performed.
Virginia’s doctors and nurses and other hospital staff need every one of these things as number of cases of Covid-19 are climbing before our eyes. Gov. Northam, I call you to task for continuing to allowing abortion facilities to remain in operation at this time. Elective abortions are not essential health care at any time, certainly not now!
I am shocked that you bemoan we need more PPE for hospital professionals and yet show a double standard in allowing valuable resources for the safety of every Virginian to continue to be used by abortion mega-money-makers still doing their DEADLY business while hospitals are desperately trying to SAVE LIVES!