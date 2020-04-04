Virginia COVID-19 Cases Climb to 2,400; 150 in Loudoun

The number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations in Virginia increased by 25 percent for the second consecutive day on Friday, according to the latest report from the Virginia Department of Health.

Statewide, there are 2,407 positive tests, with 360 patients undergoing treatment in hospitals. At the beginning of the week, 136 infected patients were hospitalized. On Monday, 13 percent of individuals testing positive for the infection in Virginia required hospital treatment; by Friday, that increased to 15.5 percent.

Six more Virginia coronavirus deaths were reported yesterday, bringing the statewide total to 52.

The new report reflects the results of 2,547 new tests statewide.

In Loudoun, the number of COVID-19 cases rose to 150, up 20 from Thursday.

Loudoun County Public Schools announced that one of the new cases was a staff member who participated in the Chromebook distribution program at Madison’s Trust Elementary School on Tuesday, March 31. The staff member began exhibiting symptoms on Thursday, April 2. Although staff members were following recommended social-distancing guidelines throughout the Chromebook distribution process, the county health department is conducting an investigation to identify and communicate with any individuals believed to have had close contact with this staff member.