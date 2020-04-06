2020 Step Up Loudoun Youth Competition Goes Virtual

COVID-19 may have closed schools for the year, but the virus won’t stop the 2020 Step Up Loudoun Youth Competition.

The leaders at Loudoun Youth Inc. have a plan that will allow the 300 students who already have signed up to present their community service ideas—many full-blown businesses—to get into the spotlight and before the judges.

The competition is going virtual this year.

The entire competition will move forward while practicing no social contact and abiding by all Health Department and CDC guidelines with the safety of all participants, families, judges and staff as the top concern.

Teams will be asked to create a 3-5 minute video of their presentation and upload it to an unlisted Loudoun Youth YouTube channel.

Groups will be judged on the quality of their projects and the work they have put into them since last fall, not on the quality of their videos—the production of which will be even more challenging by social distancing requirements.

“The almost 300 students who have signed up to compete have put countless hours into their projects and not letting them have the chance to present their work would be a huge disappointment,” Loudoun Youth Executive Director Steve Wolfson said. “These youth are making real change in their communities and we must do everything we can to help celebrate and reward their hard work.”

All videos and completed forms must be submitted by April 10, 2020 by 11:59 p.m. to be eligible for the competition.

All competition questions should be directed to Sheila Dixon at sdixon@loudounyouth.org.