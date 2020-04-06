COVID-19 Spike Continues; 2 More Fatal Cases Reported in Loudoun

With federal authorities warning the nation is about to experience a severe spike in COVID-19 infections, the number of cases in Loudoun County tripled during the past week.

The county health department over the weekend also reported two additional COVID-19 related deaths in Loudoun, bringing the total to four. To date, the fatal cases have all involved individuals age 65 or older.

As of Sunday evening, 188 cases were reported in Loudoun, up from 61 a week earlier.

Virginia hospitalizations resulting from the virus also nearly tripled during the past seven days. According to the latest report from the Virginia Department of Health, 467 coronavirus patients were undergoing treatment in hospitals as of Sunday afternoon. That’s up from 136 a week ago.

On March 30, state authorities reported 13 percent of those testing positive for the virus were hospitalized; by April 6, that hospitalization rate had grown to 17 percent.

Statewide, there are 2,878 positive cases resulting from 24,521 tests. There have been 54 fatal cases statewide.