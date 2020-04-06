Donations Pour into County Protective Equipment Repository

Loudoun residents have responded to the county government’s call for donations of personal protective equipment with thousands of gloves and hundreds of masks.

The equipment is being sent to Loudoun-based healthcare providers and facilities.

Since the county began accepting donations on March 30, the county has distributed 2,725 gloves, 820 N95 respirators, 295 surgical masks, and 2020 gowns. Donated supplies may be opened, but must be unused.

County leaders warn that some groups or individuals are seeking to profit from the pandemic by soliciting donations of PPE and then selling the equipment. Donating equipment to the county’s repository ensures the equipment will be distributed to organizations with critical needs, they said.

The county is also fielding requests from Loudoun-based health care providers in need of personal protective equipment. Organizations that have previously submitted requests for and received PPE may submit additional request forms if they have additional needs.

To learn about making a donation, or to request supplies, go to loudoun.gov/ppe.