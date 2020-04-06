Fire-Rescue Member Tests Positive for COVID-19

A member of Loudoun County Combined Fire and Rescue System has tested positive for COVID-19 after transporting an infected patient last week, the department announced Monday.

While on shift Saturday, April 4 a first responder, who transported a COVID-19 positive patient early last week, began to develop symptoms possibly consistent with the virus.

The first responder and fellow crew members were immediately advised to quarantine, and the individual with symptoms was tested. Monday’s test results indicate that the symptomatic first responder is positive for the COVID-19 virus, and the person is currently recovering at home under isolation.

Those first responders that were in close contact to either the COVID-19 positive patient transported last week or the infected system member have been contacted and advised to quarantine. Loudoun County Fire and Rescue is working alongside the Loudoun County Health Department to identify any members of the public who may have also been in close contact with that member. System members and residents will be contacted directly by the appropriate agency if there is an exposure concern.

So far, the department is reporting only one COVID-19 positive member, with 13 more quarantined.