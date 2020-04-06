Loudoun Rescue Organization Seeks Homes for Community Cats

The Loudoun Community Cat Coalition has an immediate and urgent need for the public’s help finding homes for a group of endangered local community cats must be re-homed as soon as possible.

These cats are not suited for life indoors, but are Ideal environments like breweries, wineries, nurseries, warehouses and larger residential properties with garages, barns, or stables where rodents can be a problem and mousers are welcome. The cats are fixed, vaccinated, microchipped and ready to go to work providing poison-free rodent control.

LCCC’s Barn Cat program can provide all necessary equipment, set-up, and advice for a successful transition. The adopting homeowner, businesses, and customers only need to provide is food, water and a big heart. No adoption fee will be assessed but donations are always appreciated.

Barn cats provide a form of organic pest control that can help keep rodents away from grain, oats, food storage areas, etc. They are a cleaner, more effective alternative than dangerous pesticides and are on duty 24/7. Adopters can enjoy the benefits and company of their barn cats from afar, knowing they have helped save their lives by giving them a much-needed home. If you currently have barn cats that are not neutered or spayed, LCCC can provide assistance by having them sterilized, vaccinated, and microchipped through their “Fix Me Now” program.

Loudoun Community Cat Coalition is an all-volunteer, non-profit 501(c)(3) public charity. If you own or manage property like those mentioned and have permission for long-term placement of outdoor community cats on the property, please contact LCCC at info@loudouncommunitycats.org. For more information about their programs and how you can help community cats and kittens visit loudouncommunitycats.org or find them on Facebook at Loudoun Community Cats.