Williamson Rockets Through USL eCup First Week

Loudoun United midfielder Brandon Williamson proved he is the player to beat in the first round of the USL eCup: Rocket League Edition.

With training and matches put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic, the United Soccer League has moved its tournament online in the video game “Rocket League,” where players compete to put a giant soccer ball through their opponents’ goal with a rocket-powered car. Williamson is representing Loudoun United in the tournament, with matches played as best-of-three series.

Williamson powered past OKC Energy FC’s Billy Walton, who only managed to put up one point against Williamson’s 24. Williamson began scoring only nine seconds into the first match, and his 14-0 shutout and subsequent 10-1 victory made him the highest scoring player of the first week.

Today he is scheduled to play Hartford Athletic’s Damon Gray, who fell in two consecutive matches to Union Omaha’s Jake Mickelson last week, at 2 p.m. He is scheduled to play Mickelson at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

The tournament is helping raise money for charities—in Loudoun, the Loudoun Tourism & Hospitality Relief Fund created by the Visit Loudoun Foundation and the Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties.

Matches are streamed on ESPN3 on the ESPN app and ESPN.com. Learn more about the USL eCup: Rocket League Edition at uslchampionship.com/ecup.

