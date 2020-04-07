Leesburg Man Dies from Head Wounds, Suspect in Custody

The Leesburg Police Department is investigating the death of a man early Tuesday morning.

According to the report, officers were called to a home in the 100 block of Fort Evans Road at approximately 4­ a.m. April 7 for a report of a man in cardiac arrest. Upon arrival, officers found a man in his 50s with apparent trauma to his face and head. He died at the scene.

The suspect, identified as a man in his 20s who was an acquaintance of the victim, remained on scene and was taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing. Leesburg Police detectives advised that this is an isolated incident and that there is no danger to the community.